Milwaukee police officer fatally shot; suspect is in custody

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee police chief confirmed Wednesday that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales announced the officer's death at a press briefing. Morales said the officer, a 17-year police veteran, was also a friend of his.
The suspect was wanted on gun and drug violations, Morales said.
Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis said the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and that the officer was taken to a nearby hospital.
Votsis earlier noted that one other person was wounded in the shooting, but Morales said at the briefing that the suspect was not wounded.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported officers swarmed the scene in Metcalfe Park after the shooting.
The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of Milwaukee Officer Charles "Chuckie" Irvine Jr., who was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationMore >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationMore >>
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleMore >>
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleMore >>
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringMore >>
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringMore >>
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersMore >>
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersMore >>
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'More >>
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'More >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>