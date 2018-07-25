Barbie maker Mattel to cut more than 2,200 jobs

NEW YORK (AP) - Mattel, hurt by the closing of Toys R Us stores, said Wednesday that it will cut more than 2,200 jobs as the maker of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars seeks to save money.
Like other toy companies, Mattel has lost sales as Toys R Us faltered. The toy retailer filed for bankruptcy protection last year, announced it was liquidating its business in March and then closed all its stores last month.
Mattel rival Hasbro, however, reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results earlier this week, a sign that the maker of Monopoly and Play-Doh is rebounding from the demise of Toys R Us.
A Mattel spokesman said the job cuts will affect mainly its office workers worldwide and are part of the company's efforts to slash at least $650 million in costs. Mattel, which is based in El Segundo, California, has about 28,000 employees.
Mattel Inc.'s stock fell nearly 9 percent to $14.85 in after-hours trading Wednesday, after dropping 1 percent during the regular trading day.
The company had other bad news: Its financial results between April are June were worse than what Wall Street analysts had expected.
It posted a loss of $240.9 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share, far larger than the loss of 32 cents per share analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $840.7 million, below the $863.1 million analysts expected.
There were some bright spots: Barbie and Hot Wheels sales rose, even as Toys R Us shuttered its doors. Other brands didn't fare as well. Sales of its American Girl dolls fell, as did sales in its Fisher-Price brand.
Ynon Kreiz, who was named CEO in April, said Wednesday that he expects the negative impact of Toys R Us to subside by next year. Mattel, he said, is working closely with other retailers and looking for more ways to sell its toys online.
"Mattel is a company with great potential," Kreiz said in a conference call.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAT
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationMore >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationMore >>
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleMore >>
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleMore >>
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringMore >>
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringMore >>
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersMore >>
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersMore >>
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'More >>
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'More >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>