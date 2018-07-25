'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'His slave': Studio lawyer says boss harassed, assaulted her

By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A former lawyer at the movie studio behind "The Hunger Games" says a powerful boss she once viewed as a father figure demanded she be his slave and subjected her to nonconsensual sexual contact.

Lionsgate's former executive vice president of legal affairs says she kept quiet about general counsel Wayne Levin for years because she feared losing her job and never working in entertainment again.

Wendy Jaffe complained about Levin's alleged behavior as she left Lionsgate in 2016. She's told her story publicly in recent days.

Jaffe says her departure came with top executives making false and disparaging statements about her to prevent her from finding another job.

Jaffe's lawyer didn't immediately respond to telephone messages. Lionsgate says it takes sexual harassment allegations seriously.

Lionsgate has agreed to pay Jaffe a $2.5 million settlement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

