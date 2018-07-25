Ohio police sergeant indicted on child porn charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a former Columbus police spokesman has been charged with sending and receiving videos and images on his cellphone of children having sex with adults.
A county prosecutor says 51-year-old Sgt. Dean Worthington was indicted Wednesday for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.
O'Brien says that a task force began investigating Worthington in May after being notified by the social media site Tumblr that child pornography had been uploaded on the site. O'Brien says the task force has searched Worthington's home.
Worthington has surrendered Wednesday at a county jail. Defense attorney Dan Sabol says Worthington will plead not guilty.
His arraignment is Friday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
