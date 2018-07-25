Your sunscreen may not be as protective as you think

That's how long you typically have to tell your doctor what's wrong with you before he or she interrupts you and possibly sidetracks the conversationMore >>
That's how long you typically have to tell your doctor what's wrong with you before he or she interrupts you and possibly sidetracks the conversationMore >>
Many people apply sunscreen too thinly, and that could mean far less sun protection than they hoped for, new research shows.More >>
Many people apply sunscreen too thinly, and that could mean far less sun protection than they hoped for, new research shows.More >>
If you feel less than satisfied on a restricted-calorie diet, a protein boost just might be the answer.More >>
If you feel less than satisfied on a restricted-calorie diet, a protein boost just might be the answer.More >>
If you ever wonder why you never managed to finish college, some of the explanation may lie in your DNA.More >>
If you ever wonder why you never managed to finish college, some of the explanation may lie in your DNA.More >>
It's common for heart attack survivors to develop depression. Now a new trial has found that antidepressant treatment may help those patients avoid a second heart attack.More >>
It's common for heart attack survivors to develop depression. Now a new trial has found that antidepressant treatment may help those patients avoid a second heart attack.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.