Polaris to increase production in Poland after EU tariffs

By MARGERY BECK
A U.S. motorcycle manufacturer says it plans to increase production in Poland after President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on steel and aluminum and the European Union retaliated with tariffs on motorcycles, but the company said the move will not reduce jobs at its U.S. plants.
Last month, Minnesota-based Polaris Industries said it was considering moving production of its Indian Motorcycles brand from the plant in Iowa to one in Poland as a way to deal with the retaliatory tariffs.
On Wednesday, Polaris CEO Scott Wine said the higher production in Opole, Poland, next year had been planned "for quite some time," but avoiding tariffs was an added benefit. His spoke as the company released second-quarter earnings , which were better than expected.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
