Family: 6-month-old doing well after open heart surgery

There is good news for the 6-month-old in Gonzales who needed open heart surgery.

Brynleigh Bowers had surgery Tuesday afternoon. Her family says she's doing well and breathing on her own.

Her big brother, Bryson, sold lemonade to help with expenses after he overheard his parents talking about raising money.

The 3-year-old helped raise more than $3,000.

The family said once Brynleigh recovers, it plans to give back to the community for the continued support.

