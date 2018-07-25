Matt Houston

Reporter: 9News 5, 6 & 10
Birthplace: Tyler, Texas
Arrived in Baton Rouge: August 2015
Education: Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, LSU 2018
Awards & Accomplishments: 2018 David Yates Outstanding Manship School Senior
Family Info: Small family scattered around South Louisiana, East Texas, and DFW. My dad was a TV anchor for most of my childhood and my mom worked in administration at a pair of churches, a school, and a not-for-profit health clinic.
Favorite Quote: A strong message about entitlement and perseverance, Job 2:10 - "Shall we accept good from God and not the trouble? In all this, Job did not sin."
Hobbies: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Listening to music, Playing video games, Cleaning
Big Stories Covered: Seven legislative sessions, LSU hazing tragedy, 2016 Floods
Email: MattHouston@wafb.com