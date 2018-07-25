Matt Houston

July 25, 2018 at 3:22 PM CDT - Updated November 5 at 4:14 PM

Follow Donna on Twitter

Like Donna on Facebook

Email Donna

Reporter: 9News 5, 6 & 10

Birthplace: Tyler, Texas

Arrived in Baton Rouge: August 2015

Education: Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, LSU 2018

Awards & Accomplishments: 2018 David Yates Outstanding Manship School Senior

Family Info: Small family scattered around South Louisiana, East Texas, and DFW. My dad was a TV anchor for most of my childhood and my mom worked in administration at a pair of churches, a school, and a not-for-profit health clinic.

Favorite Quote: A strong message about entitlement and perseverance, Job 2:10 - "Shall we accept good from God and not the trouble? In all this, Job did not sin."

Hobbies: Football, Baseball, Basketball, Listening to music, Playing video games, Cleaning

Big Stories Covered: Seven legislative sessions, LSU hazing tragedy, 2016 Floods

Email: MattHouston@wafb.com