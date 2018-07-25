Student loan relief would be rarer under DeVos proposal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Student loan relief would be rarer under DeVos proposal

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Associated Press

The Trump administration is proposing new rules that could make it harder for students to get their loans erased in cases of fraud.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos announced the proposal Wednesday after months of negotiations to replace Obama-era rules.

Her proposal would allow students to get loans erased primarily if a school intentionally misleads them into taking out student loans.

Rules finalized by the Obama administration in 2016 called for relief for a wider range of cases dealing with "breach of contractual promises."

Those rules were created to clarify the loan forgiveness process after thousands of students said they were defrauded by for-profit colleges, including the Corinthian College chain. DeVos delayed the rules last year.

On Wednesday DeVos said her focus "has been and remains on protecting students from fraud."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • MLB newsMore>>

  • Mariners acknowledge harassment allegations against exec

    Mariners acknowledge harassment allegations against exec

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 12:20 PM EDT2018-07-25 16:20:08 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:01:56 GMT
    The Seattle Mariners say they have "made amends" with former female employees who made allegations of harassment against current team president and CEO Kevin Mather.More >>
    The Seattle Mariners say they have "made amends" with former female employees who made allegations of harassment against current team president and CEO Kevin Mather.More >>

  • Red Sox obtain RHP Eovaldi from Rays for minor league LHP

    Red Sox obtain RHP Eovaldi from Rays for minor league LHP

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:33:11 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:01:54 GMT
    Boston Red Sox obtain right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi from Tampa Bay Rays for minor league lefty Jalen Beeks.More >>
    Boston Red Sox obtain right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi from Tampa Bay Rays for minor league lefty Jalen Beeks.More >>

  • Browns rookie QB Mayfield signs contract, avoids holdout

    Browns rookie QB Mayfield signs contract, avoids holdout

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-07-25 00:58:01 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-07-25 17:01:45 GMT
    Browns sign rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, No. 1 overall pick, to a contract.More >>
    Browns sign rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, No. 1 overall pick, to a contract.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly