Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh-area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Arizona.

The relaunch Tuesday at noon put a handful of cars on the road near Pittsburgh, where the bulk of the company's engineering outfit and test track is located. Uber officials say the cars have two safety operators and human hands will be on the wheel the entire time they are on the road.

Officials say the cars are not restarting in other test markets for now.

Changes were made to the cars and to driver training after a woman was struck and killed by a car in autonomous mode in March while the driver reportedly watched television.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars

    Pittsburgh sees hands-on restart of Uber's self-driving cars

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:40:35 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:47:48 GMT
    Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Tempe, Arizona.More >>
    Uber officials say the company has taken the first step toward relaunching its self-driving cars on Pittsburgh area streets four months after a fatal accident involving one of the cars in Tempe, Arizona.More >>

  • LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

    LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:31 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:47:46 GMT
    Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

  • Nassar seeks re-sentencing by new judge in sex assault case

    Nassar seeks re-sentencing by new judge in sex assault case

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:15:21 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:47:15 GMT
    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.More >>
    Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly