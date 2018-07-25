Person dies of flesh-eating bacteria possibly contracted while f - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Person dies of flesh-eating bacteria possibly contracted while fishing in TX

A person died after wade fishing with skin wounds. (Source: Pixabay/file) A person died after wade fishing with skin wounds. (Source: Pixabay/file)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (RNN) - An unidentified person died of a flesh-eating bacteria infection, health officials reported on Tuesday.

The patient, who officials described as elderly, developed the vibrio vulnificus infection after wade fishing with skin wounds.

The person came to the hospital with the classic signs of a bacterial infection to one of their legs, including severe leg pain.

Despite life-saving measures, including amputating the affected leg, health professionals couldn't save the patient's life, and the person died within 24 to 36 hours of hospitalization.

Vibrio occurs naturally in brackish bodies of water with oysters, and is more plentiful between May and October, when the water is warmer.

The bacteria can also be ingested, causing watery diarrhea, often accompanied by abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Older people and those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to getting severe complications to vibrio infections.

The CDC said populations at risk for serious vibrio complications include:

  • people who have liver disease, cancer, diabetes, HIV or thalassemia;
  • those who receive immune-suppressing therapy for the treatment of disease;
  • those who take medicine to decrease stomach acid levels and people;
  • and people who have had recent stomach surgery.

Every year, about 80,000 people become sick with vibriosis, and 100 people die from the infection in the U.S., the CDC said.

Earlier this year, an Indiana woman died after contracting flesh-eating bacteria during a Florida vacation, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • AIDS drugs show more promise for preventing new infections

    AIDS drugs show more promise for preventing new infections

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 3:30 AM EDT2018-07-24 07:30:13 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-07-25 22:09:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2012, file photo, a doctor holds Truvada pills at her office in San Francisco. New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs, such as Truvada, as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfe...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2012, file photo, a doctor holds Truvada pills at her office in San Francisco. New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs, such as Truvada, as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfe...
    New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus.More >>
    New research shows more promise for using AIDS treatment drugs as a prevention tool, to help keep uninfected people from catching HIV during sex with a partner who has the virus.More >>

  • FDA approves new pill to reduce pain from endometriosis

    FDA approves new pill to reduce pain from endometriosis

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:59 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-07-25 22:09:17 GMT
    (AbbVie via AP). This undated image provided by AbbVie in July 2018 shows packaging for the company's drug Orilissa (elagolix). On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, the company said that The Food and Drug Administration approved its the drug for pain during mens...(AbbVie via AP). This undated image provided by AbbVie in July 2018 shows packaging for the company's drug Orilissa (elagolix). On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, the company said that The Food and Drug Administration approved its the drug for pain during mens...
    US regulators approve new treatment for reducing pain from endometriosis, a common condition that can cause infertility.More >>
    US regulators approve new treatment for reducing pain from endometriosis, a common condition that can cause infertility.More >>

  • Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:09:51 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-07-25 22:09:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly