Nassar seeks re-sentencing by new judge in sex assault case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Lawyers for imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar are asking that he be re-sentenced by a different judge in the first of the major molestation cases he faced.
The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday that the appellate lawyers filed motions Tuesday in Ingham County.
Nassar, who's serving a 60-year federal sentence for possessing child pornography, was also sentenced to up to 175 years in state prison for molesting young athletes. He agreed to a 25- to 40-year minimum term. But his attorneys say they believe Judge Rosemarie Aquilina decided to impose the maximum allowed before the sentencing hearing even began.
They cite her statements, including that she might let people do to Nassar what he did to the girls if the Constitution didn't prohibit cruel and unusual punishment.
Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com
