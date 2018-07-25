Parkland shooting students to appear before US Open - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Parkland shooting students to appear before US Open

(Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department react after performing "Seasons of Love" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hal... (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this June 10, 2018, file photo, students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department react after performing "Seasons of Love" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hal...

NEW YORK (AP) - Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will perform at the 2018 Arthur Ashe Kids' Day before the start of the U.S. Open.

The students will join the entire cast for a performance of "Shine." Members of the school's drama club performed "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent" during the 2018 Tony Awards.

Other performers include Echosmith and In Real Life.

Tennis stars Rafael Nadal, Madison Keys and Novak Djokovic are slated to attend the Aug. 25 event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The event marks the 50th anniversary of the US Open and Ashe's 1968 historic win.

The only black man to win singles titles at the US Open, Wimbledon and the Australian Open, Ashe died in 1993 at age 49.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    'I will be resigning' says lawmaker who shouted slur on TV

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:54:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:31:33 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

  • Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Study: Lowering blood pressure helps prevent mental decline

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:09 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:09:51 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:31:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed). Margaret Graham, 74, has her blood pressure checked while visiting the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Friday, July 13, 2018. She had participated in a multi-year study, published on Wednesday, J...
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>
    A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's disease.More >>

  • Immigrant held after Army base pizza delivery released

    Immigrant held after Army base pizza delivery released

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-07-24 23:15:16 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-07-25 15:31:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Protesters rally outside federal court calling for the release of Pablo Villavicencio, who was arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after making a catering delivery to Fort Hamilton Army Base la...(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Protesters rally outside federal court calling for the release of Pablo Villavicencio, who was arrested and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after making a catering delivery to Fort Hamilton Army Base la...

    A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.

    More >>

    A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly