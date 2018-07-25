Asian shares mostly lower on easing of US-EU trade tensions

A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationMore >>
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleMore >>
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringMore >>
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersMore >>
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'More >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
