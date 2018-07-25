Barcelona taxis strike to protest ride-hailing apps

By The Associated Press



BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Taxis in Barcelona have begun a 48-hour strike to protest against the growing number of cars operating under ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Cabify.

They are protesting the recent suspension of additional authorization required for those cars to operate in Barcelona and want a ratio of 30-to-1 to be respected. Currently the ratio in the region of Catalonia is much higher, with 6.7 taxi licenses for every authorized ride-hailing car.

Taxis from all of corners of Spain drove to Barcelona in solidarity and joined a raucous protest in front of the Arch of Triumph. Thousands of demonstrators lit firecrackers and honked car horns as they marched to a government building to demand more regulation on the ride-booking apps they claim are taking away their jobs.

