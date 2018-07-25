GM sideswiped by trade war; cuts outlook as prices rise - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

GM sideswiped by trade war; cuts outlook as prices rise

NEW YORK (AP) - General Motors, facing rising commodity costs in a trade showdown with Europe and elsewhere, cut its outlook for the year.

The diminished expectations overshadowed a strong second quarter and shares tumbled more than 5 percent before the opening bell. Other U.S. automakers were dragged down in early trading. Ford Motor Co. posts earnings after the bell Wednesday.

Quarterly profit rose 44 percent to $2.39 billion, or $1.66 per share. A year ago, the company had a loss on the sale of its European Opel unit

Excluding charges, the Detroit company earned $1.81 per share, topping Wall Street expectations for $1.78, according to a poll by FactSet. Revenue was flat at $36.76 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts.

GM now expects 2018 per-share profits of $5.14, down from $6. It cited "recent and significant increases in commodity costs" along with unfavorable currency exchange rates. Wall Street had been projecting 2018 per-share earnings of $6.42.

President Donald Trump imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminum coming out of Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum, which took effect in June, have driven up costs sharply as domestic producer raise prices.

Shares of Ford slid about 3 percent. Tesla Inc. slide almost 3 percent. Auto parts companies slid as well.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Immigrant detained during pizza delivery is home with family

    Immigrant detained during pizza delivery is home with family

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:02 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:02:20 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:03:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Pablo Villavicencio, center, carries one of his daughters while walking with his other daughter moments after he was released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kearny, N.J. A judge on Tues...(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Pablo Villavicencio, center, carries one of his daughters while walking with his other daughter moments after he was released from the Hudson County Correctional Facility, Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Kearny, N.J. A judge on Tues...
    An Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation is at home on Long Island after an emotional reunion with his family.More >>
    An Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after delivering pizza to a Brooklyn Army installation is at home on Long Island after an emotional reunion with his family.More >>

  • LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

    LA chief says police, not gunman, fired fatal shot at market

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:31 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:03:21 GMT
    Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)Melyda Corado was hit by a police officer's gunfire before the suspect took hostages at Trader Joe's on Saturday. (Source: Family photo/CNN)

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.

    More >>

  • Founder of self-help group heading to federal court

    Founder of self-help group heading to federal court

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-07-25 13:08:48 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 10:03 AM EDT2018-07-25 14:03:03 GMT
    The founder of a self-improvement group that's accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex is due before a federal judge in New York.More >>
    The founder of a self-improvement group that's accused of branding some of its female followers and forcing them into unwanted sex is due before a federal judge in New York.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly