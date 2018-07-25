Fiat Chrysler profits sink in last quarter under Marchionne - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fiat Chrysler profits sink in last quarter under Marchionne

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this Friday, May 21, 2010 file photo, Chrylser CEO Sergio Marchionne, left, is seen with Jeep brand President and CEO Mike Manley at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant, in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler's board recomme... (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this Friday, May 21, 2010 file photo, Chrylser CEO Sergio Marchionne, left, is seen with Jeep brand President and CEO Mike Manley at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant, in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler's board recomme...

By COLLEEN BARRY
AP Business Writer

MILAN (AP) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday lowered its full-year targets after second-quarter profits sank 35 percent, but the carmaker confirmed it had eliminated net industrial debt, as promised by late CEO Sergio Marchionne.

Fiat Chrysler announced its earnings shortly after the news of the death of long-time CEO Marchionne, who was hastily replaced over the weekend after a sudden deterioration in health. The new CEO, Mike Manley, later presents the results to the financial community in his debut as global boss.

Despite a record quarter in North America, Fiat Chrysler reported second-quarter profits dropped to 754 million euros ($881 million) from 1.15 billion euros a year earlier. It cited problems in China, including import duties that hurt sales of its luxury Maserati nameplate, increased competition from domestic brands and lower shipments from the Chinese joint venture.

As a result, the Italian-American company lowered its full-year earnings target to a range of 7.5 billion euros to 8 billion euros, from 8.7 billion euros previously. The balance sheet also showed net industrial cash of 456 million euros.

North America continued its role as profit-driver, generating 85 percent of the company's 1.65 billion earnings before interest and taxes. The performance was driven by higher volumes of the new Jeep Wrangler, Cherokee and Compass as well as Dodge Journey, as the company continued to reap the benefits of the shift to SUVs and away from passenger cars.

The Asia region swung to a loss of 98 million euros while Maserati profits were nearly wiped out, dropping to 2 million euros from 153 million euros a year earlier. European earnings sank 6 percent, to 188 million euros, largely due to lower net pricing.

Latin America turned in 6 percent of the automaker's profits, with a nearly 70 percent increase in earnings, to 101 million euros.

Overall, Fiat Chrysler reported a 6 percent increase in shipments to 1.3 million, boosting revenue by 4 percent to 29 billion euros ($34 billion).

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:54:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-07-25 12:20:27 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

  • Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-07-24 14:59:52 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:40:27 GMT
    Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family

    The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-07-25 01:53:28 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-07-25 11:40:22 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to ...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato’s block to ...
    The Latest: Demi Lovato's rep says singer is awake and with family, asks for privacy while pop star recovers.More >>
    The Latest: Demi Lovato's rep says singer is awake and with family, asks for privacy while pop star recovers.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly