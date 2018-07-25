Recall: Taco Bell cheese dip may be tainted with botulism

About 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are showing product separation, raising concerns that conditions may be ripe within the product for the growth of Clostridium botulinum.More >>
The product has been distributed across the United States, but it no illnesses have been reported.
King Bio is voluntarily recalling several products after a routine inspection by the FDA discovered microbial contaminants in multiple lots.
The recalled products include lunchbox favorites, such as cheese-flavored Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits.
