EU top court rules new breeding techniques count as GMOs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU top court rules new breeding techniques count as GMOs

BRUSSELS (AP) - The European Union's top court has ruled that a series of new biotechnology breeding techniques should fall under the EU's rules of safety checks and labeling restricting genetically modified organisms.

Biotech companies have been working on a new generation of technologies to change genetic material in plants or animals, and it had long been debated whether they need to match the EU's rules limiting genetic modification, which are much stricter than in the United States.

Mute Schimpf of Friends of the Earth Europe welcomed Wednesday's ruling at the European Court of Justice, saying that under the ruling the new techniques "must be fully tested before they are let out in the countryside and in our food."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:54:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-25 10:38:07 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

  • Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model's story

    Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model's story

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-07-25 02:01:24 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 6:38 AM EDT2018-07-25 10:38:02 GMT
    President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with...More >>
    President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with cash.".More >>

  • Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

    Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-07-25 00:04:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:53 AM EDT2018-07-25 09:53:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A field of corn is seen in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain o...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A field of corn is seen in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain o...
    Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help.More >>
    Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly