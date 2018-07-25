EU ready to respond to US tariffs with duties worth $20B - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU ready to respond to US tariffs with duties worth $20B

(AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE). FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 10, 2009, car transporters in Ruesselsheim, central Germany. The European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Thursday July 19, 2018, it is preparing measures... (AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE). FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Sept. 10, 2009, car transporters in Ruesselsheim, central Germany. The European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Thursday July 19, 2018, it is preparing measures...

HELSINKI (AP) - The European Union says it's ready to retaliate against the United States with tariffs on products worth $20 billion if President Donald Trump puts duties on cars and auto parts from Europe.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Thursday in an interview with Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter that she hoped a solution is found and "things wouldn't go that far".

If not, she said the EU would slap tariffs on a range of U.S. products including agricultural and high-tech products and machinery. She said specific U.S. states would not be targeted.

Malmstrom is in Washington on Wednesday together with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to meet Trump, who has repeatedly rebuked the EU for being an unfair trading partner and called the bloc a "foe."

