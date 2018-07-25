Ryanair cabin crews in 4 European countries go on strike - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ryanair cabin crews in 4 European countries go on strike

MADRID (AP) - Cabin crew workers for low-cost airline Ryanair are holding a two-day strike in four European countries over working conditions, forcing thousands of passengers to make last-minute travel plans at the peak of the summer holiday season.

Unions in Portugal, Spain, Belgium and Italy say employees are hired by Ryanair or its subsidiaries under contracts governed by countries where they are not based, reducing their leave allowances, causing wage disparities, and impeding the workers' access to state benefits.

The Dublin-based airline has published on its website salary slips for June, arguing that pilots and cabin crew are fairly paid.

The company says that all 50,000 customers affected by the cancellation of 600 flights on Wednesday and Thursday were given alternative flights or offered full refunds in past days.

Meanwhile, the airline has also warned some 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew members that they could lose their jobs as it cuts its Dublin-based aircraft fleet from 30 to 24.

The airline says rolling strikes by Irish pilots had hit bookings and consumer confidence in Ireland.

The carrier says it wants to focus on growing markets, such as Poland, where affected employees in Dublin will be offered transfers to.

Ryanair says it operates a fleet of over 450 aircraft from 87 bases.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Georgia lawmaker who shouted racial slur on TV to resign

    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:54:22 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-07-25 09:18:19 GMT
    (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...(Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Rep. Jason Spencer, of Woodbine, speaks at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Spencer is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron C...

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

    A spokesman says the state lawmaker who exposed himself and yelled racial slurs on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen's new cable TV series will resign.

    More >>

  • Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model's story

    Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model's story

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:01 PM EDT2018-07-25 02:01:24 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-07-25 09:18:16 GMT
    President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with...More >>
    President Donald Trump was recorded by his longtime personal lawyer discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him and at one point can be heard saying "pay with cash.".More >>

  • Judge faults government tracking of separated families

    Judge faults government tracking of separated families

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-07-24 18:02:17 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 5:15 AM EDT2018-07-25 09:15:40 GMT
    The Trump administration and American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated...More >>
    The Trump administration and American Civil Liberties Union have failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly