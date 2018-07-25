Homes burn as crews battle separate blazes in California

Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.More >>
Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.More >>
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.More >>
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.More >>
California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.More >>
California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.More >>
Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.More >>
Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.More >>
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.More >>
The fires have killed at least 74 people and sent thousands fleeing. The death toll is expected to increase as crews search more of the affected areas.More >>
Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.More >>
Over nearly two weeks, flames have churned through more than 57 square miles of timber in steep terrain of the Sierra Nevada just west of the park. The fire was just 25 percent contained Tuesday.More >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer's diseaseMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and joined in a "Lock Her Up" chant at a speech at a high school leadership summitMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
Before 14-year-old Guatemalan Samuel Cazun left a Kansas nonprofit to be reunited with his father, he gave staff members the sketches of their faces he had drawn to help them remember himMore >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationMore >>
A federal judge has ordered the release of an Ecuadorean immigrant who was held for deportation after he delivered pizza to a Brooklyn Army installationMore >>
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleMore >>
Melania Trump takes her "Be Best" child well-being initiative on the road, visiting a children's hospital in NashvilleMore >>
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringMore >>
U.S. newspapers endure more cuts and hope for a brighter future with online newsgatheringMore >>
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersMore >>
The Trump administration is announcing a $12 billion program to aid farmers who have been hurt by the president's trade disputes with China and other U.S. trading partnersMore >>
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'More >>
Ryan dismisses Trump threat to revoke former top officials' security clearances, saying he's 'just trolling people'More >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>