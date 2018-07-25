GOP, Dems focus on messages as summer recess, elections near - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

GOP, Dems focus on messages as summer recess, elections near

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, the Capitol is illuminated in Washington. Lawmakers are honing their messaging for the midterm elections as their summer recess looms. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, the Capitol is illuminated in Washington. Lawmakers are honing their messaging for the midterm elections as their summer recess looms.

By ALAN FRAM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - With summer break looming, Republicans and Democrats alike are pushing messaging bills that are likely going nowhere soon but that will appeal to voters.

Republicans have pushed legislation through the House repealing a tax on some medical devices to help pay for President Barack Obama's health care law.

House Democrats have a plan for helping students afford college, in part by creating a partnership with states to provide two years of tuition-free community college.

Neither proposal is likely to become law soon. But it's the season for lawmakers to unfurl message bills for elections for control of Congress.

The House starts summer recess at week's end and won't reconvene until September. Lawmakers need bills they can cite at town halls and in advertising and use to excite voters and donors.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

    Farmers prefer Trump do trade deals than hand them cash

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-07-25 00:04:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:39 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:39:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A field of corn is seen in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain o...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). A field of corn is seen in front of a barn carrying a large Trump sign in rural Ashland, Neb., Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will provide $12 billion in emergency relief to ease the pain o...
    Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help.More >>
    Many farmers are critical of President Donald Trump's tariffs and the damage done to commodity prices and markets, but say they are appreciative that he has offered to provide cash to help.More >>

  • Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Aging lookout towers still key during fire season in US West

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:39:43 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:37:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>

  • Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Drought spurs extreme measures to protect West's wild horses

    Monday, July 23 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-07-23 05:16:47 GMT
    Wednesday, July 25 2018 1:37 AM EDT2018-07-25 05:37:13 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this June 29, 2018 photo, wild horses walk to a watering hole outside Salt Lake City. Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them. F...
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    Harsh drought conditions in parts of the American West are pushing wild horses to the brink and forcing extreme measures to protect them.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly