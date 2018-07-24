Doctors warn of spread of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease among children, parents

Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Two former NOPD officers who were terminated for a fight outside a Mid City bar are being investigated for more serious crimes.More >>
Two former NOPD officers who were terminated for a fight outside a Mid City bar are being investigated for more serious crimes.More >>
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Charles Roddy, 23, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Charles Roddy, 23, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
The rule that prohibits utility companies from disconnecting service during extreme heat is no longer in effect since temperatures across Louisiana have fallen and there are no current heat warnings.More >>
The rule that prohibits utility companies from disconnecting service during extreme heat is no longer in effect since temperatures across Louisiana have fallen and there are no current heat warnings.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
WAFB First Alert Weather team forecast.More >>
"Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody," Tanikia McCants said as she shook her head and wiped away tears.More >>
"Nobody should have to go through this. Nobody," Tanikia McCants said as she shook her head and wiped away tears.More >>
Police said if Ashley Marisch hadn't gotten out when she did, she might not have survived.More >>
Police said if Ashley Marisch hadn't gotten out when she did, she might not have survived.More >>
The mother of a slain 6-month-old in Natchitoches Parish has been arrested.More >>
The mother of a slain 6-month-old in Natchitoches Parish has been arrested.More >>
A woman left her child in a hot car while she went to have a drink on National Tequila Day, according to police.More >>
A woman left her child in a hot car while she went to have a drink on National Tequila Day, according to police.More >>
This bear family can’t get enough of a family’s backyard fountain.More >>
This bear family can’t get enough of a family’s backyard fountain.More >>
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.More >>
Doctor's offices are seeing a spike in Hand Foot and Mouth Disease, which often spreads where large groups of children gather.More >>
Police are waiting on autopsy results to help determine how they proceed in the case.More >>
Police are waiting on autopsy results to help determine how they proceed in the case.More >>
The doctor claimed it was clinic policy to prevent lawsuits, but under state law, women have the right to breastfeed in public without cover ups.More >>
The doctor claimed it was clinic policy to prevent lawsuits, but under state law, women have the right to breastfeed in public without cover ups.More >>
Tybee Island Police say that six baby sea turtles were taken off the beach.More >>
Tybee Island Police say that six baby sea turtles were taken off the beach.More >>