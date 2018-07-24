The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: Lovato rep says singer is awake and with family

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato's block to ...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on the hospitalization of pop singer Demi Lovato (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

A representative for Demi Lovato says the singer is awake and with her family after she reportedly was hospitalized for an overdose in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

A statement released Tuesday evening thanks the singer's fans for their support and calls for them to respect the 25-year-old's privacy. It says Lovato's "health and recovery" is the most important thing at the moment.

The statement came hours after paramedics were dispatched to Lovato's Hollywood Hills home and she was apparently transported to a local hospital. Fire and police officials said they could not confirm it was Lovato who was treated.

Multiple outlets, including TMZ and People, reported the singer had overdosed.

The statement by Lovato's representative said some of the information reported about the singer's hospitalization was not accurate, but did not provide additional details.

___

3:55 p.m.

Emergency officials confirm they transported a 25-year-old woman who lives on Demi Lovato's block to the hospital amid reports that the pop star suffered a drug overdose.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said paramedics received a call about a woman in need of medical attention at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital, but Stewart said she could not confirm the woman's condition or provide any additional details.

Los Angeles police were also dispatched, but Officer Carlos Zaragoza said he could not release the woman's identity or condition. Police say there is no criminal investigation into the call.

Representatives of the 25-year-old singer did not respond to requests for comment. TMZ was the first to report that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

