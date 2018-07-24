The Latest: San Francisco bans plastic straws, stirrers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on a plastic straw ban in San Francisco (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

San Francisco supervisors have unanimously approved a ban on plastic straws and takeout containers treated with fluorinated chemicals.

The vote Tuesday followed a ban on plastic straws and stirrers that took effect in Seattle this month. The San Francisco legislation requires a second vote next week.

The legislation also makes napkins and utensils with takeout or delivery available only on request unless there is a self-serve station.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, food and drink vendors in San Francisco must use carryout containers and food wrappers that are free of fluorinated chemicals.

The chemicals ward against grease and water, but proponents of the ban say the chemicals are harmful and do not break down in compost.

___

12:05 a.m.

San Francisco is expected to join Seattle in outlawing plastic straws.

The Board of Supervisors will take up the proposal Tuesday.

The legislation prohibits eateries from using plastic anti-splashers, stirrers and other plastic items that environmentalists say are too small to be recycled properly.

The proposal, which would kick in July 2019, makes napkins and utensils on carryout available only on request unless there is a self-serve station.

Separately, the legislation would ban vendors from using takeout containers made with fluorinated chemicals starting January 2020.

Advocates say businesses in progressive San Francisco appear to be largely in support.

The American Chemistry Council and Plastics Industry Association are opposed and say the legislation is unnecessary

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

