Ochsner named official sports medicine provider for 11 EBR public schools

Starting with the 2018-19 school year, Ochsner is now the official sports medicine provider for eleven East Baton Rouge public schools:

Baton Rouge HS (5-5A)

Belaire HS (4-5A)

Broadmoor HS (5-5A)

Glen Oaks HS (6-3A)

Istrouma HS (8-2A)

Lee Magnet HS (6-4A)

McKinley HS (5-5A)

Northeast HS (8-2A)

Scotlandville HS (4-5A)

Tara HS (6-4A)

Woodlawn HS (6-4A)

“We are so appreciative of the treatment and support that Ochsner will be providing our student-athletes with,” said East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Warren Drake.

The program began on July 2 with physicals for all student-athletes at Lee Magnet High School.

All student-athlete physicals will take place in July at each respective school. Ochsner orthopedic surgeons, family medicine physicians, physician assistants, occupational therapists, nurses and athletic trainers are providing support to the wide-ranging physicals exams of more than 2,000 student-athletes. Parents with questions regarding student-athlete physicals are asked to contact Megan Sauviac for more information.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority and this partnership will give students the medical care and attention they deserve,” said Drake.

In addition, Ochsner will offer a Saturday morning injury clinic for student-athletes beginning September 1st at Ochsner Health Center – Summa.

STUDENT-ATHLETE INJURY CLINIC

Saturday mornings

Starting September 1

Ochsner Health Center – Summa

9001 Summa Ave.

Baton Rouge

The multi-year contract with East Baton Rouge Parish ensures medical coverage at sporting events and appropriate follow-up is offered to student-athletes.

Student-athletes can schedule a sports medicine appointment by calling the dedicated Baton Rouge sports medicine phone number, (225) 761-5895.

As part of the exclusive agreement with East Baton Rouge Parish, Ochsner will provide a full range of services to the student-athletes, including:

Comprehensive treatment of sports- and fitness-related injuries

Total athletic performance training program, including concussion management

Same-day/Next-day appointments and follow-up care

State-of-the-art diagnostic imaging

Outpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy

Preventative care and patient education

“We are excited to work with these East Baton Rouge Parish schools,” said Eric McMillen, CEO, Ochsner Baton Rouge. “Our sports medicine teams throughout the state care for some of Louisiana’s top prep, collegiate and professional athletes. Ochsner has the resources and expertise within our health system to care for the best and brightest student-athletes. We look forward to a long relationship with the parish.”

In Baton Rouge, Ochsner is also the sports medicine provider for Baton Rouge Community College athletics.

Ochsner Health System is also the Official Healthcare Provider of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans, as well as several area schools and recreational teams in Greater New Orleans and the North Shore.

