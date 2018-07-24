Sold! Former prison near Canadian border auctioned for $600K

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York officials say a former state prison near the Canadian border has been sold at an auction for $600,000.
The Office of General Services says the Chateaugay (SHAT'-uh-gay) Correctional Facility in Franklin County was bought Tuesday by Adar Investment Inc., a Montreal-area company, during an auction held at the local town hall.
State officials say the company indicated it would like to see the 99-acre property used as a summer camp for Jewish children.
The property is on Route 11 just south of the Quebec border. The 30 structures on the site are all less than 30 years old.
The medium-security prison was closed four years ago this month as part of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to shutter several prisons because of the state's declining inmate population.
