Sold! Former prison near Canadian border auctioned for $600K - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sold! Former prison near Canadian border auctioned for $600K

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York officials say a former state prison near the Canadian border has been sold at an auction for $600,000.

The Office of General Services says the Chateaugay (SHAT'-uh-gay) Correctional Facility in Franklin County was bought Tuesday by Adar Investment Inc., a Montreal-area company, during an auction held at the local town hall.

State officials say the company indicated it would like to see the 99-acre property used as a summer camp for Jewish children.

The property is on Route 11 just south of the Quebec border. The 30 structures on the site are all less than 30 years old.

The medium-security prison was closed four years ago this month as part of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to shutter several prisons because of the state's declining inmate population.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family wants gunman charged after fatal parking lot dispute

    Family wants gunman charged after fatal parking lot dispute

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-07-24 18:03:04 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-07-24 22:17:16 GMT
    The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.More >>
    The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.More >>

  • Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-24 04:16:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-07-24 22:17:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Heart of Yosemite park to close as crews battle blaze

    Heart of Yosemite park to close as crews battle blaze

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 4:16 PM EDT2018-07-24 20:16:13 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-07-24 22:16:55 GMT
    California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading. (Source: KFSN/CNN)California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading. (Source: KFSN/CNN)

    California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

    More >>

    California authorities will shut down a section of Yosemite National Park for several days as crews try to stop a stubborn and growing wildfire from spreading.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly