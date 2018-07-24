Families with children who are on the autism spectrum, have intellectual and developmental disabilities or have special needs can look forward to any of these autism-friendly, sensory-sensitive events happening in Baton Rouge. If you know of an event that you would like listed on this page, please send an email to news@wafb.com.

Chuck E. Cheese's hosts Sensory Sensitive Sundays for families with children who are autistic or have other special needs.

Participating locations will open two hours early on the first Sunday of each month. Visitors can expect reduced crowds, noise, dimmed lighting, limited appearances by Chuck E. and show music turned off or down. You can find more information here.

Sensory Friendly hours at the Knock Knock Children's Museum offers low sensory hours once a month exclusively for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) or sensory processing differences.

During these hours, children and their families can enjoy exploring Knock Knock in a more comfortable and accepting environment. Sensory friendly hours include a less crowded environment, light and sound reduction and designated quiet rooms.

General admission rates apply, and pre-registration is required.

Knock Knock will provide the following during sensory friendly hours:

On hand specialists ready to answer your questions

Sunglasses for overstimulating lights (Visitor Services check out)

Headphones for overstimulating sounds (Visitor Services check out)

Fidget Materials (Visitor Services check out)

Maps and guides to help plan a visit

Museum Social Story Guide and Sensory Learning Zone Schedule

You can find a full list of dates here.

*If you're requesting an event held at a chain location be added to this page please include a list of participating locations.

