Heirloom Tomato Salad With Honey-Whipped Goat Cheese

Stirrin' It Up: Heirloom Tomato Salad with Honey-Whipped Goat Cheese (July 24, 2018)
July 24, 2018 at 7:22 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 4:05 PM

Air Date: July 24, 2018

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Comment:

Heirloom tomatoes are typically sweeter than other tomato cultivars. These varieties have been popular since the 1940s. This recipe combines tomatoes, honey-whipped goat cheese and balsamic vinegar for a light and interesting salad course.

Ingredients for Honey-whipped Goat Cheese:

2 cups goat cheese
½ cup honey
1½ tbsps salt
½ cup heavy whipping cream

Method for Honey-whipped Goat Cheese:

In a bowl of a mixer, combine all ingredients. Using whip attachment, mix until well combined. Cheese can be stored in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Ingredients for Tomato Salad:

8 slices red heirloom tomatoes, divided

8 slices green heirloom tomatoes, divided

8 slices yellow or orange heirloom tomatoes, divided

2 cups Honey-whipped Goat Cheese (see recipe above), divided

salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsps balsamic vinegar, divided

1 cup pecans, divided

1 cup julienned red onions, divided

small basil leaves for garnish, optional

Method for Tomato Salad:

In a large mixing bowl, add tomatoes slices then season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil, turning to coat well. On each of the 4 serving plates, shingle 2 slices each of red, green and yellow tomatoes. Top each salad with ½ cup of cheese then drizzle with ½ tablespoon balsamic vinegar. Garnish with ¼ cup pecans, ¼ cup red onions, and basil leaves.