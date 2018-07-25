Heirloom Tomato Salad With Honey-Whipped Goat Cheese

Air Date: July 24, 2018
Prep Time: 30 Minutes
Yields: 4 Servings
Comment:
Heirloom tomatoes are typically sweeter than other tomato cultivars. These varieties have been popular since the 1940s. This recipe combines tomatoes, honey-whipped goat cheese and balsamic vinegar for a light and interesting salad course.
Ingredients for Honey-whipped Goat Cheese:
Method for Honey-whipped Goat Cheese:
In a bowl of a mixer, combine all ingredients. Using whip attachment, mix until well combined. Cheese can be stored in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Ingredients for Tomato Salad:
8 slices red heirloom tomatoes, divided
8 slices green heirloom tomatoes, divided
8 slices yellow or orange heirloom tomatoes, divided
2 cups Honey-whipped Goat Cheese (see recipe above), divided
salt and black pepper to taste
¼ cup olive oil
2 tbsps balsamic vinegar, divided
1 cup pecans, divided
1 cup julienned red onions, divided
small basil leaves for garnish, optional
Method for Tomato Salad:
In a large mixing bowl, add tomatoes slices then season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle with olive oil, turning to coat well. On each of the 4 serving plates, shingle 2 slices each of red, green and yellow tomatoes. Top each salad with ½ cup of cheese then drizzle with ½ tablespoon balsamic vinegar. Garnish with ¼ cup pecans, ¼ cup red onions, and basil leaves.