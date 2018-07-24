Black Panther Party co-founder Elbert "Big Man" Howard dies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Elbert "Big Man" Howard, who was one of the six founding members of the Black Panther Party, has died at age 80.
His wife, Carole Hyams, said Howard died Monday in Santa Rosa after a long illness.
Howard served as the party's first editor of its newspaper and deputy minister of information. He traveled to Europe and Asia to set up chapters and was responsible for the social programs that made the party famous.
Howard was born Jan. 5, 1938, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as the only child of Emma and Anderson Howard.
He came out to Northern California as part of the Air Force and stayed in Oakland, California, after he was discharged. He met Bobby Seale and Huey Newton at Merritt College.
