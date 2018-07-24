Almost 1,300 genes seem tied to academic success

If you feel less than satisfied on a restricted-calorie diet, a protein boost just might be the answer.More >>
If you ever wonder why you never managed to finish college, some of the explanation may lie in your DNA.More >>
It's common for heart attack survivors to develop depression. Now a new trial has found that antidepressant treatment may help those patients avoid a second heart attack.More >>
Many older Americans with dementia don't know they have the disease, a new study indicates.More >>
For heart benefits, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, beans and grains remains the way to go, according to a new research review.More >>
A severe allergic reaction to food is much less serious in infants than in toddlers and older children, a new study concludes.More >>
Students gain when teachers focus on positive behavior.More >>
Children with autism show abnormalities in a deep brain circuit that typically makes socializing enjoyable, a new study finds.More >>
Doctors are supposed to screen young children to see if they're learning basic skills. But only 17 percent of kids get this critical testing in some places in the United States, a new study finds.More >>
