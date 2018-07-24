Almost 1,300 genes seem tied to academic success

Doctors are supposed to screen young children to see if they're learning basic skills. But only 17 percent of kids get this critical testing in some places in the United States, a new study finds.

Children with autism show abnormalities in a deep brain circuit that typically makes socializing enjoyable, a new study finds.

A severe allergic reaction to food is much less serious in infants than in toddlers and older children, a new study concludes.

If you ever wonder why you never managed to finish college, some of the explanation may lie in your DNA.

For heart benefits, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, beans and grains remains the way to go, according to a new research review.

What foods are really best for your heart?

Many older Americans with dementia don't know they have the disease, a new study indicates.

Many Americans with dementia don't know they have it: study

It's common for heart attack survivors to develop depression. Now a new trial has found that antidepressant treatment may help those patients avoid a second heart attack.

If you feel less than satisfied on a restricted-calorie diet, a protein boost just might be the answer.

(HealthDay News) -- If you ever wonder why you never managed to finish college, some of the explanation may lie in your DNA.

Scientists report that they have pinpointed nearly 1,300 genetic variants that appear to be associated with how far someone may go in school.

The findings move researchers "in a clearer direction in understanding the genetic architecture of complex behavior traits like educational attainment," said study co-first author Robbee Wedow. He's a researcher with the University of Colorado's Institute for Behavioral Genetics.

The study included more than 1.1 million people in 15 countries.

Combined, 1,271 genetic variants explain about 4 percent of the variation in educational attainment between individuals, the researchers said.

However, when the researchers included the effects of all of the variants to create a "polygenic" score, they found it was predictive of 11 percent to 13 percent of variation in years of completed schooling.

This means the score's predictive power is similar to that of factors such as household income or a mother's level of education, the study authors said.

"That is a large effect for a polygenic score, especially for a behavioral outcome," Wedow said in a university news release.

But while the polygenic score is useful for research, the study does not prove that these genes determine how far someone will go in school.

"Having a low polygenic score absolutely does not mean that someone won't achieve a high level of education," said Wedow. He explained that factors such as ambition, family situation and socioeconomic status play a bigger role than genes.

"As with many other outcomes, it is a complex interplay between environment and genetics that matters," Wedow said.

The findings were published July 23 in the journal Nature Genetics.

