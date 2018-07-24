House GOP launches push for permanent individual tax cuts - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

House GOP launches push for permanent individual tax cuts

By MARCY GORDON
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans have launched an effort to expand the massive tax law they muscled through Congress last year, aiming to make permanent the individual tax cuts and small-business income deductions now set to expire in 2026.

The push before the midterm elections, which clicked into gear Tuesday, is portrayed as championing the middle class and small businesses. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who heads the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said making the tax cuts permanent would build on the tax law's economic boost by adding 1.5 million new jobs and increasing wages.

With the elections about four months away, polls are showing mixed support among voters for the $1.5 trillion package of individual and corporate tax cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law as his marquee legislative achievement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Appeals court says 2nd Amendment allows open carry of guns

    Appeals court says 2nd Amendment allows open carry of guns

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-07-24 18:22:14 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:52 PM EDT2018-07-24 18:52:44 GMT
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the 2nd Amendment provides the right to openly carry a gun in public for self-defense.More >>
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the 2nd Amendment provides the right to openly carry a gun in public for self-defense.More >>

  • Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Contentious Georgia GOP runoff tests Trump voters' loyalty

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-07-24 04:16:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-07-24 18:44:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File). FILE - In this July 12, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidates, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, left, and Secretary of State Brian Kemp shake hands after an Atlanta Press Club debate at Georgia Public Televi...
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>
    Georgia Republicans are set to decide a bruising gubernatorial runoff that is testing conservative voters' loyalty to President Donald Trump.More >>

  • Colleges face petitions, protests to split with ICE

    Colleges face petitions, protests to split with ICE

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-07-24 17:35:32 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:44 PM EDT2018-07-24 18:44:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sarah Betancourt, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, students and community activists rally at Northeastern University in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Custom...(AP Photo/Sarah Betancourt, File). FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, students and community activists rally at Northeastern University in Boston demanding the school cancel a multimillion-dollar research contract with U.S. Immigration and Custom...
    Colleges being pressured to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid the public outcries over the separation of migrant families along the nation's southern border.More >>
    Colleges being pressured to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement amid the public outcries over the separation of migrant families along the nation's southern border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly