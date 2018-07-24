Family wants gunman charged after fatal parking lot dispute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Family wants gunman charged after fatal parking lot dispute

By MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - The family of a Florida man who was fatally shot by another man he had pushed to the ground is demanding that prosecutors file charges against the gunman.

But some legal experts say the case is a classic example of Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law, which allows people to use force without retreating if they feel threatened.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri last week announced he wasn't going to arrest Michael Drejka for killing Markeis McGlockton during an argument over a parking space last Thursday. He turned the case over to the State Attorney's Office for a decision on charges.

McGlockton's family on Tuesday urged the public to demand that Drejka be charged.

Nova Southeastern University law professor Shahabudeen Khan, though, says Drejka could have felt threatened while on the ground.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

