Government, ACLU differ on wait time for asylum seekers

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union failed to agree on how much time parents should have to decide whether to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Justice Department said Tuesday.
The administration proposed a four-day waiting period, three days shorter than the ACLU proposed, according to government filing in federal court.
The longer waiting period would increase costs and occupy limited beds, David Jennings, an official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in a declaration filed with the court. It costs $319 a day to detain a family member, and there are about 2,500 to 2,700 beds nationwide to house families.
U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw imposed a temporary halt last week on deporting reunified families after the ACLU requested the one-week waiting period, citing "persistent and increasing rumors ... that mass deportations may be carried out imminently and immediately upon reunification." The ACLU argued parents needed the time to discuss whether to seek asylum with their children, lawyers and advocates.
The two sides appeared close to an agreement on Monday when they jointly requested a 24-hour extension to iron out differences.
Sabraw was scheduled to consider the dispute at his seventh hearing on the case this month on Tuesday. He will also review the status of efforts to reunify more than 2,500 ages 5 and older by a court-imposed deadline on Thursday. He imposed a July 10 deadline for dozens of children under 5.
On Monday, the administration said in a court filing that 463 parents may not be in the United States. It said those findings are based on case notes and are under review, signaling the number could change.
There have been 1,187 children reunified with their parents or "other appropriate discharges," which include guardians and sponsors, according to Monday's filing.
More than 1,600 parents were considered eligible for reunification, including 217 who have been released into the United States. About 900 more are considered "either not eligible, or not yet known to be eligible, for reunification."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.More >>
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.More >>
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.More >>
A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.More >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump is considering revoking the security clearances of former national security officials who have been critical of his presidencyMore >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>