Talks continue for administrators in student fight club case

Talks continue for administrators in student fight club case

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) - A judge has continued the cases of three Connecticut school administrators charged with failing to report an alleged student "fight club" to August.

The Norwich Bulletin reports Montville Superintendent Brian Levesque, Montville High School Principal Jeffrey Theodoss and Assistant Principal Tatiana Patten were charged in April with failing to report abuse and placed on leave from their jobs. All three have pleaded not guilty.

They're accused of not telling authorities about allegations that substitute teacher Ryan Fish organized fights between students. Fish had been fired in October, but police were not notified until two months later.

Fish has pleaded not guilty to charges including reckless endangerment.

Patten's attorney, Drzislav Coric, says he's seeking a resolution with the prosecutor because he doesn't think a crime has been committed.

___

Information from: Norwich Bulletin, http://www.norwichbulletin.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

