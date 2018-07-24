Netflix to open in Spain its first European production hub - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

MADRID (AP) - Netflix says it's establishing in Spain its first content production hub on European soil as the online video entertainment platform tries to expand in different languages.

A company statement Tuesday says the new production center in the outskirts of Madrid will initially occupy close to a quarter of the 22,000 square-meter production hub currently under construction by Grupo Secuoya, a leading Spanish media company.

It says the studios are expected to be operational in September and will help Netflix's "growing slate of Spanish-language original content," including new and existing titles, co-produced or undertaken by Netflix alone.

Netflix is about to release the third season of Cable Girls, produced entirely in Spain, and has recently signed a deal with the creators of Money Heist, its most watched non-English language show.

