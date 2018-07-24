Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's Sexual Offenders Assessment Board is recommending Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

The Montgomery County District Attorney requested a hearing on the report Tuesday so a judge can decide if Cosby will be classified as a sexually violent predator. No date had been set for the hearing as of early Tuesday.

The 81-year-old was convicted April 26 on sexual assault charges related to accusations he had drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004.

The report, which looks at 14 different areas to determine the status, is not public. State law requires Cosby to register as a sex offender. The classification would require increased treatment in prison and increased notification of neighbors upon release.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 24. A message was left with his lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

    Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:34:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:38:23 GMT
    (The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...
    Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.More >>
    Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.More >>

  • Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:54 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:54:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:33:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting...More >>
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>

  • Mountaintop lookouts still crucial for spotting wildfires

    Mountaintop lookouts still crucial for spotting wildfires

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:39:43 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:28 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:28:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). In this Wednesday, July 18, 2018, photo, Tom VandeWater stands at the railing of the Coolwater Fire Lookout and looks through his binoculars in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests near Lowell, Idaho. VandeWater, from Can...
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    Mountaintop fire lookouts started appearing a century ago and have managed to remain a crucial component in the fight against wildfires.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly