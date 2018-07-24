Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's Sexual Offenders Assessment Board is recommending Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.
The Montgomery County District Attorney requested a hearing on the report Tuesday so a judge can decide if Cosby will be classified as a sexually violent predator. No date had been set for the hearing as of early Tuesday.
The 81-year-old was convicted April 26 on sexual assault charges related to accusations he had drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004.
The report, which looks at 14 different areas to determine the status, is not public. State law requires Cosby to register as a sex offender. The classification would require increased treatment in prison and increased notification of neighbors upon release.
Cosby is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 24. A message was left with his lawyer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
