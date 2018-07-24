Boyhood memory leads to new trials in Detroit murder case - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Boyhood memory leads to new trials in Detroit murder case

By ED WHITE
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The Michigan Supreme Court has granted new trials after a man who witnessed his mother's murder at age 8 said the wrong men are in prison.

Charmous Skinner Jr. is now in his late 20s. He was never interviewed by police or defense attorneys, despite being in the van with his mother when she was slain in Detroit on Mother's Day 1999.

Michigan's highest court said Monday that Skinner's description of the shooter is vastly different to the details offered at trial. The court says the convictions of Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott "were based on shaky grounds."

Johnson and Scott have been in prison for more than 18 years.

The case was reopened after a TV-reporter-turned-private-investigator, Scott Lewis, found Skinner in 2011 and interviewed him about his mother's death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

    Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:34:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:35 GMT
    (The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...
    Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.More >>
    Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.More >>

  • Police bullet killed store employee during LA gunbattle

    Police bullet killed store employee during LA gunbattle

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:31 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:31 GMT
    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.More >>
    Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore says a store worker killed in a gunbattle before a suspect took hostages in a supermarket was hit by an officer's bullet.More >>

  • Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 2:54 AM EDT2018-07-24 06:54:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:39:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Australia Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while posing for photos for the 2018 Australia-U.S. Ministerial (AUSMIN) Consultations in Stanford, Calif., Monday, July ...
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting...More >>
    North Korea and trade with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly