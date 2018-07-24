For dieters, more protein equals more satisfaction

If you feel less than satisfied on a restricted-calorie diet, a protein boost just might be the answer.More >>
If you feel less than satisfied on a restricted-calorie diet, a protein boost just might be the answer.More >>
If you ever wonder why you never managed to finish college, some of the explanation may lie in your DNA.More >>
If you ever wonder why you never managed to finish college, some of the explanation may lie in your DNA.More >>
It's common for heart attack survivors to develop depression. Now a new trial has found that antidepressant treatment may help those patients avoid a second heart attack.More >>
It's common for heart attack survivors to develop depression. Now a new trial has found that antidepressant treatment may help those patients avoid a second heart attack.More >>
Many older Americans with dementia don't know they have the disease, a new study indicates.More >>
Many older Americans with dementia don't know they have the disease, a new study indicates.More >>
For heart benefits, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, beans and grains remains the way to go, according to a new research review.More >>
For heart benefits, a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, beans and grains remains the way to go, according to a new research review.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.