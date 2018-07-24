Fiat Chrysler new CEO takes wheel with earnings presentation - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fiat Chrysler new CEO takes wheel with earnings presentation

MILAN (AP) - Fiat Chrysler's second-quarter earnings presentation was meant to celebrate long-time CEO Sergio Marchionne's achievement of zero debt. That will be overshadowed by the accelerated debut of a new global boss, Mike Manley, after the sudden deterioration of Marchionne's health.

Credited with the turnaround of money-making Jeep, Manley faced his first test as CEO on Monday as shares in Fiat Chrysler became volatile and the head of the European operations - a potential successor to Marchionne - quit. In a vote of confidence, ratings agency Standard & Poor's confirmed Fiat Chrysler's BB+ credit grade.

Manley's next test comes Wednesday when he presents the Italian-American automaker's earnings. A forecast by FactSet put Fiat Chrysler second-quarter profits at 1.28 billion euros ($1.5 billion), up 11 percent over the same period last year.

