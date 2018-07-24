Trump plans emergency aid to farmers affected by his tariffs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump plans emergency aid to farmers affected by his tariffs

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a tour during a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives for a tour during a "Made in America Product Showcase" at the White House, Monday, July 23, 2018, in Washington.

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. readied a plan Tuesday to send billions in emergency aid to farmers who have been hurt by President Donald Trump's trade disputes with China and other American trading partners.

The Agriculture Department was expected to announce the proposal that would include direct assistance and other temporary relief for farmers, according to two people briefed on the plan, who were not authorized to speak on the record.

The plan comes as Trump speaks at the Veterans of Foreign Wars national convention in Kansas City in the heart of the nation's farm country.

Trump declared earlier Tuesday that "Tariffs are the greatest!" and threatened to impose additional penalties on U.S. trading partners as he prepared for negotiations with European officials at the White House.

Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said the funding may need to be approved by Congress and the aid would be temporary.

"The administration is trying to negotiate better trade deals," he said. "In the near term is there some relief we can look at? Well, we'll see."

But the plan magnified objections among many Republicans that the tariffs amount to taxes on American consumers. House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin said lawmakers are making the case to Trump that tariffs are "not the way to go."

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said the plan would spend billions on "gold crutches."

"America's farmers don't want to be paid to lose - they want to win by feeding the world," he said. "This administration's tariffs and bailouts aren't going to make America great again, they're just going to make it 1929 again."

The Trump administration has slapped tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese goods in a dispute over Beijing's high-tech industrial policies. China has retaliated with duties on soybeans and pork, affecting Midwest farmers in a region of the country that supported the president in his 2016 campaign.

Trump has threatened to place penalty taxes on up to $500 billion in products imported from China, a move that would dramatically ratchet up the stakes in the trade dispute involving the globe's biggest economies.

Before departing for Kansas City, Trump tweeted that U.S. trade partners need to either negotiate a "fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It's as simple as that."

The president has engaged in hard-line trading negotiations with China, Canada and European nations, seeking to renegotiate agreements he says have undermined the nation's manufacturing base and led to a wave of job losses in recent decades.

The imposition of punishing tariffs on imported goods has been a favored tactic by Trump, but it has prompted U.S. partners to retaliate, creating risks for the economy.

Trump has placed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, saying they pose a threat to U.S. national security, an argument that allies such as the European Union and Canada reject. He has also threatened to slap tariffs on imported cars, trucks and auto parts, potentially targeting imports that last year totaled $335 billion.

During a Monday event at the White House featuring American-made goods, Trump displayed a green hat that read, "Make Our Farmers Great Again."

The president is meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday. The U.S. and European allies have been at odds over the president's tariffs on steel imports and are meeting as the trade dispute threatens to spread to automobile production.

__

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin, Paul Wiseman and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed.

__

On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at https://twitter.com/KThomasDC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Board recommends Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-07-24 14:59:52 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-07-24 17:21:23 GMT
    Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)Bill Cosby will be sentenced in September. (Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP/file)

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>

    A representative from the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board has issued an assessment recommending that Bill Cosby be classified as a sexually violent predator.

    More >>

  • Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

    Hersheypark reopens after flooding causes 1-day shutdown

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-24 15:34:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:21 PM EDT2018-07-24 17:21:12 GMT
    (The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...(The Wyse Choice via AP). FILE – In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coast...
    Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.More >>
    Heavy rain and flash flooding made it appear a river of chocolate was running through the middle of Hersheypark.More >>

  • Boyhood memory leads to new trials in Detroit murder case

    Boyhood memory leads to new trials in Detroit murder case

    Tuesday, July 24 2018 10:28 AM EDT2018-07-24 14:28:25 GMT
    Tuesday, July 24 2018 1:20 PM EDT2018-07-24 17:20:24 GMT
    The Michigan Supreme Court has granted new trials after a man who witnessed his mother's murder at age 8 said the wrong men are in prison.More >>
    The Michigan Supreme Court has granted new trials after a man who witnessed his mother's murder at age 8 said the wrong men are in prison.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly