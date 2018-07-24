Trump company expands investment in Scottish golf resort

LONDON (AP) - U.S. President Donald Trump's family business has outlined its 150-million-pound ($196 million) investment plan for the second phase of development of its golf course north of Aberdeen in Scotland.
The Trump Organization's proposals submitted to Aberdeenshire Council include 50 cottages, a sports center and equestrian facilities at the Menie estate near Balmedie. The first phase of development included a championship golf course, clubhouse and hotel.
The controversial development, which was first approved in 2008, has been accused of failing to deliver on promises of investment and jobs.
But the Trump company says the next phase will support nearly 2,000 jobs during construction, and some 300 permanent jobs.
Eric Trump, who leads the business with his brother Donald Jr., says "the timing is now right for us."
