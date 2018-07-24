Report says Indonesia 'land swap' plan puts forests at risk

By STEPHEN WRIGHT
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Researchers say a plan by the Indonesian government to give plantation companies new lands in exchange for restoring areas they destroyed could result in more tropical forests being cut down.
Spatial analysis released Tuesday by civil society groups shows 40 percent of the 921,000 hectares (3,556 square miles) designated for land swaps is natural forest. Indonesia is second only to Brazil in the amount of forest cut down in the past decade.
The Ministry of Forestry and Environment's plan is part of Indonesia's attempts to avoid a repeat of disastrous 2015 fires that swept through vast acreages of swampland that were cleared and drained by pulp and paper companies for industrial plantations.
In exchange for "re-wetting" the so-called peatlands, making them unsuitable for plantations, conglomerates such as Sinarmas and April would be given lands elsewhere.
The land swap plan has raised concerns among conservation groups because of the potential for new conflicts with communities and fears companies could be given new land even before they've completed restoration of the degraded swampland forests.
It's also unpopular with plantation operators because new areas they're allocated could be distant from their factories and mills.
The Anti-Forestry Mafia Coalition, which overlaid government maps of the land swap areas with Indonesia's forest cover map to arrive at the 40 percent figure, said any new land handed out should only come from areas previously approved for industrial forestry plantations.
It also criticized lack of a legally binding requirement to ensure companies restore degraded lands at their own expense before getting new allocations.
"Without this provision, the companies can simply walk away from the disaster they've created," the coalition of 14 groups said in a statement. "Restoration may never take place and abandoned areas may be vulnerable to catastrophic fires for years to come."
A 2017 study by a University of Queensland environmental scientist estimated it would cost at least $4.6 billion to re-wet just the 2 million hectares of peatland designated as a priority for restoration by the government.
Degraded peatland makes up nearly a quarter of Kalimantan - the Indonesian part of Borneo - and Sumatra. Aside from forestry plantations, a vast area of peatland was drained in Kalimantan for rice production in the 1990s but abandoned by 1999 due to low productivity, according to the University of Queensland research.
The World Bank estimated the 2015 fires cost Indonesia $16 billion and a joint Harvard-Columbia study said 100,000 deaths were hastened by the health-damaging haze that spread across the region for weeks.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
People with disabilities have spoken out against the plastic straw ban, saying customers with mobility issues rely on the tubes to drink and paper or metal straws aren't always appropriate.More >>
People with disabilities have spoken out against the plastic straw ban, saying customers with mobility issues rely on the tubes to drink and paper or metal straws aren't always appropriate.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>