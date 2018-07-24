German foreign minister: Won't cave in to US trade threats - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

German foreign minister: Won't cave in to US trade threats

BERLIN (AP) - Germany's foreign minister says European countries won't cave in to U.S. threats in the escalating trans-Atlantic dispute over tariffs, but he hopes for a solution.

The Trump administration has already imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the 28-nation European Union and is threatening tariffs on cars, trucks and auto parts - a key industry for Germany. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker visits Washington on Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told ARD television on Tuesday that he hopes it will be possible to find a consensus solution.

But he added: "We won't let ourselves be threatened and just cave in because, if we do that once, I fear that we will have to deal with such behavior very often in the future, and we won't accept that."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

