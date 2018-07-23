CancerAnswer: New Breast & GYN Cancer call line guides women to care

A new call line, CancerAnswer, from Breast & GYN Cancer Pavillion, connects patients and caregivers with information and resources.

CANCERANSWER

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To speak to someone about breast and gynecologic cancer questions within one business day

CALL: 225-215-7600

Individuals diagnosed with breast or gynecologic cancer or who have questions about the disease often need help quickly. The CancerAnswer call line is a new, free service from Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion partners Woman’s Hospital and Mary Bird Perkins–Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

RELATED: Learn more about Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center

The CancerAnswer offers guidance to help ease the fear and anxiety for anyone diagnosed with breast or GYN cancer and their caregivers.

RELATED: Learn more about Woman’s Hospital

“We know from experience that when information and assistance are timely and accessible, people diagnosed with cancer and their families experience much less stress. And since caregivers and family members often have just as many questions as patients, we want to be sure to offer this resource to everyone affected,” said Cynthia Rabalais, executive director of the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion.

QUESTIONS PATIENTS OR LOVED ONES MIGHT HAVE

What are my next steps?

What type of doctor do I need?

What should I be doing before my first appointment?

What does this mean for me and my family?

Will my hair fall out?

Where can I get the most specialized care?

Where can we find support?

How do we get a second opinion?

The CancerAnswer Call Line is supported by a team of professionals dedicated to enhancing cancer care, including patient navigators, oncology-certified social workers, as well as clinicians.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.