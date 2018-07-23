'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Handmaid's Tale' demonstrators protest Pence in Philly

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Protesters, in view of City Hall, center, dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale," demonstrate against Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the Union League in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Protesters, in view of City Hall, center, dressed as characters from "The Handmaid's Tale," demonstrate against Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the Union League in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Vice President Mike Pence salutes veterans in the audience of an America First Policies event in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Vice President Mike Pence salutes veterans in the audience of an America First Policies event in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018.
(Jose F. Moreno /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). A unidentified woman protests at Broad Street for the pending arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at the Union League, in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018. Dozens of demonstrators dressed as chara... (Jose F. Moreno /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). A unidentified woman protests at Broad Street for the pending arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at the Union League, in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018. Dozens of demonstrators dressed as chara...
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., left, and Vice President Mike Pence wave to audience members at an America First Policies event in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Republican U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Lou Barletta, R-Pa., left, and Vice President Mike Pence wave to audience members at an America First Policies event in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018.
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an America First Policies event in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an America First Policies event in Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Dozens of demonstrators dressed as characters from the novel-turned-TV series "The Handmaid's Tale" descended on downtown Philadelphia on Monday to protest Vice President Mike Pence's visit.

They wore red cloaks and white bonnets and chanted "this nightmare must end."

"The Handmaid's Tale" imagines a future in which women's rights have been stripped away. Protesters said they are opposed to Trump administration policies on abortion rights, LGBT rights, immigration and other issues.

Pence spoke in the afternoon at an event promoting the administration's tax-cutting law. He was later headlining a fundraiser for Rep. Lou Barletta, who is seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

The demonstrators said they were also protesting Barletta's support of the Trump administration.

