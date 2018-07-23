Attack on Latino mayor probed as possible hate crime

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the alleged assault of a suburban Seattle mayor after he reported being attacked Saturday night by a man apparently angered over the mayor's policies supporting Latino immigrants.
Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said Monday that an unidentified man in his 60s approached him from behind while he was in a beer garden at a Burien block party.
King County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott says the man allegedly put his arm around Matta's neck and pulled him down, scratching Matta's arm on a fence and drawing blood. The man also allegedly made a disparaging remark regarding Matta's Latino heritage and immigration.
Abbott said Monday that the incident is under investigation as a possible hate crime.
Matta says the man had previously criticized his policies toward immigrants.
Matta is the city's first Latino mayor who has supported Burien as a sanctuary city.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.More >>
A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.More >>
A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?"More >>
A Georgia lawmaker is seen using racial slurs and dropping his pants in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?"More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
When she's not spending time with her grandchildren, Terrie Hamrick is likely dressed as a zombie. The 68-year-old's dream of being a "walker" for "The Walking Dead" came true two seasons ago when she was cast as an extra in the television series.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
President Donald Trump is warning Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that he will face dire consequences for threatening the United States.More >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
David Spade says his family is coming together after the death of his sister-in-law Kate SpadeMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer secretly recorded Trump discussing a potential payment for an ex-Playboy model's account of having an affair with himMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
"Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con sessionMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
A steam pipe exploded beneath Fifth Avenue in Manhattan early Thursday, hurling chunks of asphalt, sending a geyser of billowing white steam stories into the air and forcing pedestrians to take coverMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
FBI Director Christopher Wray is dismissing Russia President Vladimir Putin's denial of election meddlingMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company has shot a capsule 74 miles into space, higher than it's ever done beforeMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday he had told Russia's Vladimir Putin face to face to stay out of America's electionsMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>
President Donald Trump is denying Russia is still targeting the United States, a claim sharply at odds with recent warnings from his top intelligence chief about ongoing threats to election securityMore >>