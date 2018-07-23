Mary Bird Perkins - OLOL announces new Vice President of Cancer Service Line

Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center has announced Linda Lee as the new Vice President of Cancer Service Line.

“Linda is a proven asset to our Cancer Center team and in her expanded role, she will continue to provide exceptional leadership in the development of innovative cancer care for patients across Louisiana including children in our community and beyond,” said Stephanie Manson, chief operating officer, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

“Our Cancer Center team helps patients and families across our state by providing comprehensive and compassionate care each and every day. I am excited to see us pave the way as industry leaders in cancer care across our great state.”

For more than seven years, Lee has served as the administrator for Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center where she most recently led partnership efforts with Woman’s Hospital in the development of the Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion.

Lee has more than 20 years of healthcare executive experience and has been instrumental in the growth of our ambulatory practices and improvements in the Cancer Center’s clinical quality initiatives.

“Linda is passionate about ensuring patients and their loved ones are at the center of every strategic decision,” said Todd Stevens, president and chief executive officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

“This was especially evident during the facility’s recent renovation and expansion project. She continues to focus her every effort on providing exceptional patient experiences and stellar clinical operations. We congratulate Linda on this expanded role and know her desire to do more for those affected by cancer will yield many advances.”

A native of Holloway, La., Lee received her bachelor of Social Work from Louisiana College and her Master of Social Work from Louisiana State University. In 2016, Lee was awarded Louisianian of the Year by Louisiana Life Magazine and currently serves as a member of Baton Rouge Rotary.

Information on this page was provided by Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.