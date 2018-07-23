Philadelphia State of Mind: Jay-Z's festival is staying put - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Philadelphia State of Mind: Jay-Z's festival is staying put

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Who's gonna run this town tonight? Jay-Z is.

The rap mogul's Made in America music festival will stay in the heart of Philadelphia after Mayor Jim Kenney reversed course on his decision to move the event.

Kenney and Roc Nation's chief operating officer said Monday the festival would remain on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as they work out operational issues.

"I am greatly appreciative of everything that Made in America has done for the City of Philadelphia and I remain committed to its continued success," Kenney said in a statement. "The Made in America festival belongs in Philadelphia - the birthplace of our country - and I'm optimistic that we can turn an unfortunate misunderstanding into a positive outcome and even stronger event."

The city had said last week the annual festival would need to move to a new location starting in 2019, citing how long it takes to set up and knock down the two-day festival.

Jay-Z, whose hits include "Run This Town," had accused the mayor of showing "zero appreciation" for what the festival had done for Philadelphia.

Made in America draws up to 50,000 people annually to the parkway, a heavily visited expanse of museums, monuments, fountains and the famed "Rocky" steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Post Malone are set to perform this year.

"We are happy to announce the Made in America festival will continue at the heart of the Philadelphia, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for many years to come," Desiree Perez, chief operating officer of Roc Nation, said in a joint statement with the mayor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nevada's path forward unclear after twice-delayed execution

    Nevada's path forward unclear after twice-delayed execution

    Thursday, July 19 2018 1:52 PM EDT2018-07-19 17:52:33 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 22:30:41 GMT
    (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...(Nevada Department of Corrections via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by Nevada Department of Corrections photo shows death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier, who was convicted in 2007 of robbing, killing and dismembering a 22-year-old...
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>
    Courts twice have blocked Nevada from carrying out its first execution in 12 years using a never-tried combination of drugs that it created after struggling to get lethal injection supplies.More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    AP-NORC Poll: If DNA shows health risks, most want to know

    Thursday, July 19 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-07-19 15:07:43 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 22:30:35 GMT
    Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;Graphic shows results of AP-NORC Center poll on attitudes toward genetic testing; 2c x 6 inches; 96.3 mm x 152 mm;
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>
    AP-NORC Poll: Curiosity about ancestry is the main reason Americans seek DNA testing but many also want to know if they're at risk for disease.More >>

  • 12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

    12 audio files sent to prosecutors in Michael Cohen probe

    Monday, July 23 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-07-23 20:38:54 GMT
    Monday, July 23 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-07-23 22:30:04 GMT
    A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

    A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.

    More >>

    A court filing reveals a dozen recordings were given to prosecutors probing President Donald Trump's ex-personal lawyer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly